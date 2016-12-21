Firefighters thwart spread of electrical fire

No injuries were reported in a Monday residential fire at 1906 Douglas St. The fire was electrical in origin and began in a house garage located behind the residence. Sweetwater Fire Chief Grant Madden said Sweetwater firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived around 1:00 p.m. They extinguished the fire and prevented it from reaching the house. Madden said residents lost the garage and its contents, but the house was salvaged.

(Courtesy photo)