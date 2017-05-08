First Discover Summer Fest, a success for many

The first Discover Summer Fest occurred Saturday at the SHS track from 11:00a.m-1:00 pm. The fun filled event was supported and sponsored by the Sweetwater ISD SHAC. SHAC stands for School Health Advisory Counsel. This counsel includes enthusiastic parents, members of the community, school employees, Administration, and SHS student representatives.

The event was put together to promote all the various activities available for local kids and families throughout the summer. There were lots of booths present providing registration information, games and prizes or demos for different organizations such as Vacation Bible Schools, cheer camp, basketball, football, soccer, Tae Kwon Do, and dance just to name a few.