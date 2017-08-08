First Financial Bank announces promotion of Thea Serrano to Vice President

The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank, N.A., announced the promotion of Thea Serrano to Vice President and Consumer Lender according to a release. The announcement was made by Kirby Andrews, President of First Financial Bank, Sweetwater Division.

“We are pleased to promote Thea in recognition of her commitment to First Financial and the communities and customers we serve. We know that her lending experience and community leadership will continue to be a great asset to our customers,” said Andrews.

Serrano is a Sweetwater native and graduated from Sweetwater High School in 2008. She graduated with honors from Hardin-Simmons University in December 2012 earning a bachelor of business administration degree in finance. Serrano had previously worked as a consumer loan intern for First Financial Bank in Abilene from September 2012 until December 2012, and joined the Sweetwater Division as Assistant Vice President in January 2013. She is active in the community currently serving as president of the Sweetwater Lions Club and is on the board of directors of the Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce...To read more, please see our print or online edition.