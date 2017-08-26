First Responders will walk in honor of 9/11

Saturday September 9th the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders from the area will be walking 8.2 miles to honor the fallen of the tragedy that was 9/11. The walk will begin at 8:00 AM and will take approximately 3.5 hours to complete. The 8.2 mile walk will begin at the Nolan County Plaza in Sweetwater, Texas, with a finish line at the Roscoe Fire Department. in Roscoe, Texas. There will be water at designated water areas.

First responders on the walk will be in full “bunker gear”, with the exception of comfortable shoes. They have invited civilians to walk along side them to honor the fallen civilians of 9/11 as well. It is recommended that civilian walk participants be 18 years and older, but you can enter at your own cation. “Footsteps to ensure that we never forget, and honor the sacrifices of the fallen first responders and families of 9/11.”

