Sweetwater High School will break ties twice today. However, the tie may only be broken permanently for the SHS volleyball team, which plays an extra district match with Big Spring here at 4 p.m. to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 playoff berths out of District 5-4A. Sweetwater and Big Spring finished 3-5 in district when the regular season ended Tuesday.

