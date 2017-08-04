Five sought by Abilene Police in ‘Wanted Wednesday’ program effort

The Abilene Police Department is seeking five suspects. It is part of its “Wanted Wednesday” effort. The five person who are being sought are:Santana Mallard, 31, of Abilene - injury to child, possession heroin Ashley Rodriguez, 30, of Abilene - endangering a child, theft, violation of parole Bret Linley, 28, of Abilene,: evading arrest family violence enhanced David Mackey, 33, of Haltom: aggravated assault, possession of firearm by felon, theft of firearm, Eliseo Martinez, 41, of Abilene: felony assault...To read more, please see our print or online edition.