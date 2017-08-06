Football practices begin on Monday

August is here, and the sounds of football season arrive in Nolan County with the start of practices for the 2017 season on Monday.

Players will put on pads Friday for the first day of contact, and the first scrimmages will be on Aug. 18.

Sweetwater’s varsity, JV and freshmen report for their first practice under new coach Ben McGehee at 6:30 a.m. The Mustangs will work out at their high school practice field until 10:45 a.m. the first four days and 9:30 a.m. Friday. McGehee, who was hired to replace Shane Mobley this past February, said he expects about 110 athletes. The first scrimmage Aug. 18 is at home vs. Lubbock High and the season begins Sept. 1 at Wichita Falls.

