Former SISD coach/teacher indicted on sexual assault charges

A former Sweetwater High School coach/teacher is facing criminal charges for his alleged inappropriate relationship with a SHS student.

Kevin Oliver who resigned his position with the school district in September was indicted by a Nolan County Grand Jury on Tuesday this past week on five criminal charges that each constitute second degree felonies.

Oliver was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and improper relationship between an educator and student.

Oliver turned himself in to authorities in Roby of Fisher County on Thursday.

He was released on bonds of $45,000 for each charge.