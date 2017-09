Sweetwater High School’s freshman volleyball team hosts Breckenridge at 4:30 p.m. today at Mustang Gym. This year’s players are, standing from left, Katie Campa, Gabriella Mermella, Caizlyn Solis, Jacqueline Arrellano, Alyson Moore, coach Alexandra Fuentez; and seated, Rachael Sparks, Gabriella Pena, Marlee Hicks, Xandria Delacruz and Noemi Diaz.

Courtesy Photo