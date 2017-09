Sweetwater’s freshman football team is 2-0 after a dominant 38-0 win at Big Spring on Thursday.

Blake Scott scored twice on runs and Lukus Lara and Seth Garcia once each for Sweetwater and Darian Carr had a 70-yard kickoff return for the other TD.

Scott also had a pair of 2-point runs and Lara and Marrques Jones one each.

