Friday's local forecast

Today, we'll have a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 64. Winds will be breezy and from the north-northeast at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible, except higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight, with a low around 52 and north northeast winds around 10 mph.

Visit weather.gov to learn more.