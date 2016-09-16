Friday's weather forecast

Today's weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 91. Winds will blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight's weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 68. Winds will blow from the east at 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.