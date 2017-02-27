Gateway makes a haul

Call it a post-holiday present.

And this present was nothing short of a bonanza as Cato fashions and accessories donated 19 boxes of items in those lines to Gateway Family Services Inc. — a family violence and sexual assault crises center serving Scurry, Nolan, Mitchell, Fisher and Kent counties from their main headquarters in Snyder.

“To me, it’s almost like Christmas,” said Kazual Moore, a shelter manager with the center who picked up the boxes earlier this week.

The inventory of giveaways was unusually high because of stocked post-holiday merchandise, said store manager Kim Buckner.

Cato has been donating to the crises center on a monthly basis, she said.

Nearly all the merchandise was brand new. It consisted of clothes, shoes and other accessories such as belts and handbags.