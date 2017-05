General Election

Notice of General Election

Notice is hereby given that the polling places listed below will be open from 7 a.m. to 7pm May 6, 2017 for voting in a general election to elect Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District Board of Trustees.

On Election Day, voters must vote at the Roscoe Community center, 100 Bois D’Arc Street Roscoe, TX 79545.