Get your bags packed for Dallas

Tickets for the Friday Class 4A Division II High School Championship Game between Sweetwater High Mustangs and West Orange Stark Mustangs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, go on sale at noon today at the Sweetwater High School Administration Building.

Ticket prices are $14 for adults and $10 for students. For this game student tickets are required for ages 1 (one) through 18. Student tickets will be on sale at all Sweetwater Independent School District campuses on Wednesday.

Local ticket sales end at noon on Thursday. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the AT&T Stadium gate for $15 for all ages.

For further information, go to: sweetwaterisd.net.