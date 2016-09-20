Getting time to move ‘em out

SWEETWATER — Administrators, faculty and staff members at J.P. Cowen Early Childhood Center will be rolling up their sleeves soon.

Superintendent Terry Pittman of the Sweetwater Independent School District told school board members during a Monday night meeting that a move from the current campus at 700 W. Fourth St. to property located near Southeast Elementary School located in the 1200 block of Mustang Drive will be from Oct. 21-24.

