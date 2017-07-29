GOP blame-game begins after Senate sinks health care drive

Republican finger-pointing commenced after the Senate’s dark-of-night defeat of the GOP’s flagship effort to repeal much of the Obama health care law in a startling vote that dealt a blistering blow to President Donald Trump.

“3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down,” Trump tweeted early Friday after GOP leaders failed to patch party divisions and the Senate rejected a last-ditch bill to keep the effort alive. “As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!”

The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49. All Democrats were joined by GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and the ailing John McCain. The 80-year-old Arizona senator made a dramatic return to the Capitol Tuesday after being diagnosed with brain cancer to cast a decisive procedural vote that for a time had advanced the legislation...To read more, please see our print or online edition.