Governor Abbott names Mila Gibson and four others to The Texas Commission On The Arts

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Felix Noel Padrón, Jr. and Marci Roberts and reappointed Mila Gibson to the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) for terms set to expire August 31, 2021. Additionally, he reappointed Shawn Stephens and appointed Kevin Yu for terms set to expire August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2017, respectively. He also named Dale Brock chair of the commission. The mission of TCA is to advance our state economically and culturally by investing in a creative Texas.

Mila Gibson of Sweetwater is founder and former director of the Amarillo Opera and is a retired music professor at Amarillo College. She is a board member of Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital and Amarillo Opera Board of Trustees and an ex-officio board member and consultant for Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, where she produces and directs the APPLAUSE Music Series, visual art shows, and other arts events. She is a past board member of Sweetwater Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Amarillo, Catholic Charities, National Association of Teachers of Singing and the Association of Professional Fundraisers. Additionally, she taught music at West Texas A&M University and in various public schools across Texas. Gibson received a Bachelor of Music Education and Master of Arts in Music from West Texas State University.