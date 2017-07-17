Grass fire burns near Highland School

A brush fire started along the road just three miles south of the Highland School on County Road 608 Friday afternoon.

The fire last approximately twenty minutes, burning about one acre of land.

Maryneal Fire Department and Roscoe Fire Department were on the scene to help put the fire out.

“It’s so nice to work in this county, where everyone works together,” stated a fireman on scene...To read more, please see our print or online edition.