Health Department Happenings Back-to-School Immunization Clinic set

A Back-to-School Immunization Clinic will be held on Thurs., Aug. 17. Yes, that is correct. We are having a special immunization clinic to get ready for back to school and celebrate National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM). NIAM provides an opportunity to highlight the value of immunization across the lifespan. We want to encourage all people to protect their health by being immunized against infectious diseases. There will be games, candy and Buzzi the Bee will be available to greet the children from 9 until 11, and everyone receiving immunizations will get a free first aid kit