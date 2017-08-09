Health Department Happenings Back-to-School Immunization Clinic set

A Back-to-School Immunization Clinic will be held on Thurs., Aug. 17. Yes, that is correct. We are having a special immunization clinic to get ready for back to school and celebrate National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM). NIAM provides an opportunity to highlight the value of immunization across the lifespan. We want to encourage all people to protect their health by being immunized against infectious diseases. There will be games, candy and Buzzi the Bee will be available to greet the children from 9 until 11, and everyone receiving immunizations will get a free first aid kit.

SNCHD has immunization clinic every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1p.m. until 4:30p.m., on the second Wednesday of the month until 6 p.m. We want to remind parents that children going into kindergarten are required to have certain vaccines, please check with your physician or local health department. All students entering seventh grade are required to have one dose of Tetanus, Diphtheria, and acellular Pertussis vaccine (TDAP), one dose of meningococcal vaccine, and two doses of varicella vaccine. A written statement from a legal guardian, school nurse, or physician attesting to a child’s positive history of varicella disease (chickenpox) will be sufficient. Children with private health insurance need to be vaccinated by their physician unless private insurance does not pay for vaccines then the child can be vaccinated at the health department; through our Vaccines for Children program there is a $10 administration fee per a child, and we accept Medicaid, and CHIPS.

