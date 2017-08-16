Healthcare Presentation, Houze Appointed to Museum Board

The Commissioner’s Court Of Nolan County Notice met in regular session on the 14th day of August at 9 a. m., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater.

A presentation was given by a representative from Washington National, the largest supplemental health and life insurance agency in the area. The Court considered the presentation but no action was taken.

The consideration of Jarod Houze to be appointed to the Pioneer City County Museum Board for a two year term was briefly discussed and the motion was carried.

The tax rate for 2017/2018 was discussed and passed. M&O .404148, INS .067104 FM .096698. with a proposed rate .567950. The motion was passed.

The Court discussed and considered approval of the 2017-2018 Sheriff & Constable fees. The motion was unanimously approved...To read more, please see our print or online edition.