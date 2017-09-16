Highland gets road win at PC

PAINT CREEK — For the first time Friday, Highland played on the road this season. However, the Hornets had a positive experience after losing a heartbreaker one week earlier at home. They led all the way at Paint Creek en route to a 60-26 victory over the Pirates.

Eli Sauer ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for a TD for Highland (2-1). Richard Fomby ran for a TD and scored a second TD on a fumble return, while kick-ing three PATs.

Sauer had scoring runs of 1, 46 and 75 yards and rushed for 170 yards on 11 carries, and Fomby ran for 72 yards on his nine rushes. But while Highland had 275 of its 349 yards by the run, QB Nolan Montgomery was quite efficient through the air. He threw for 74 yards on 5-of-8 accuracy with three TDs — one each to Sauer, Baily Garrett and Jonathan Mitchell. Dylan Phillips had a 55-yard kick return for another score. Montgomery had eight tackles, Max Ferguson 7.5, Hayden Adams six and Dakota Bowen 5.5.

Highland is back on the road to take on Lueders-Avoca this Friday at 7:30 p.m.