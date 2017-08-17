Highland hopes to keep on winning

Highland will open this season with four new starters on offense, including a new quarterback, and three on defense, after going 8-3 a year ago, the most wins since its state finalist team from the 2009 season.

However, the Hornets are still returning a number of quality players who helped them rebound from a 1-9 campaign in 2015, and they figure to be in the playoff hunt again in District 7-1A, Division II.

Highland’s head coach, Kyle Jeffrey, said 11 players will see action both ways with several positions up for grabs. “We have a good group of kids. They know what to expect from me,” he said. “I think our offense will be ahead of our defense, mainly because of our two (returning) running backs.”

