Highland soars over Grady

Highland 70,

Grady 24

At Highland, Grady led 24-14 in the second period until Highland responded with 56 unanswered points to get a 45-point mercy rule win on Friday night. A 14-yard Hayden Adams run closed it out with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter.

The teams traded leads in the first two quarters, but Eli Sauer’s 14-yard TD run put Highland ahead to stay at 26-24 with 4:08 to play.

Sauer ran for seven TDs in all, gaining 226 yards on 14 carries. Richard Fomby caught a pass from Nolan Montgomery for one score and ran for another, while Adams had two TD runs. Sauer ran 41, 6, 43, 14, 42 and 11 yards on his other coring jaunts Friday. Fomby ran for 68 yards and Adams 22. Montgomery hit four passes for 89 yards, most of his total on Fomby’s 50-yard score.

Highland’s running game produced 330 yards and the Hornets had 419 in all.

The defense forced five turnovers — two fumble recoveries and three interceptions — to just one for Highland. Montgomery had two picks for Highland and Dylan Phillips got the other.

Dakota Bowen had 6.5 tackles, Adams six and Fomby four for the Hornets.