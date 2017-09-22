Highland wins at Lued.-Avoca

In Thursday non-district action, Highland mostly trailed until the third quarter of its high-scoring game at Lueders-Avoca.

Eli Sauers, however, had a 9-yard touchdown run to put Highland (3-1) ahead to stay, 68-62, as the Hornets rallied late for an 84-70 victory over the Raiders.

Sauer had nine TDs — seven on runs and two on kickoff returns. Highland did not complete a pass, but was extremely effective on the ground with 451 yards rushing. Sauer rushed for 206 yards and Richard Fomby had 180, while Nolan Montgomery added 43 and Hayden Adams 22. Sauer’s kick returns against Lueders-Avoca (2-2) went for 55 and 59 yards, and he had scoring runs of 36, 14, 41, 44, 9, 5 and 3 yards.

