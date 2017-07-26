Highlights from the RPMH Board Meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Nolan County Hospital Board of Directors held its Monday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital classroom located at 200 East Arizona Street.

A presentation was given on wind power, the retirement plan was changed and there will be a lunch and learn with Dr. Jordanna Franklin in August.

Brenda Klepper, Chief Appraiser from the Nolan County Appraisal Office spoke about the wind turbines in Nolan County and the historical value in them and projected future maintenance. In valuing wind farms, there are three approaches to valuing property. The first is the market or sales approach, then the cost approach and finally the income approach. Wind farms are valued by Pritchard and Abbot, Inc, an appraisal firm out of Forth Worth with an expertise in commercial and industrial properties. A hybrid approach is used by combining cost and income