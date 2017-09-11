Honoring those impacted by September 11

September 11, 2001, is a day permanently etched in history. 9-11 carries profound meaning for many people and stands in infamy along with events like Pearl Harbor and the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr.

The attacks on 9-11 resulted in a total of 2,996 fatalities. Among those were the victims on the four planes, civilians working in the towers and on the ground, military personnel and civilians in the Pentagon, and first-responders to the scenes. It is believed that at least 200 people in the World Trade Center fell or jumped to their deaths from the burning towers because rescue was improbable at or above points of impact on the towers.

Thousands of first responders and civilians entered the affected buildings to search for or help people exit the carnage. As of 2010, it is believed that more than 800 of these responders have also died, some say from illnesses related to their heroic efforts.