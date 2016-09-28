Hospital celebrates state certification of breastfeeding program

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (RPMH) celebrated the accomplishment of receiving state certification through 2018 in the Texas 10 Step Program during Monday night’s board meeting of the Nolan County Hospital District.

The Texas 10 Step program was established in 1999 as a means to improve maternity care practices in birthing facilities. It is based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, which is a series of practices that result in successful breastfeeding.

