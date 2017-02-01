Hospital district purchases new equipment

Bearing in mind the collective heart and future of the community, a brand new EKG and Ultrasound machine will be making their way to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.

Purchasing for the new equipment was approved by Nolan County Hospital District Board of Directors at their regular monthly meeting on Monday.

“The need for a new EKG machine is critical,” RPMH CEO Donna Boatright told board members.

The EKG is needed to replace an outdated model, she said.

The new machine will be purchased at a cost of $12,657.84. The board also approved the purchase of one Ultrasound for improved prenatal care at $10,000.

Financial statements, payroll and accounts payable for the hospital were reviewed and approved. A bad debt write-off was also discussed and approved for December 2016.

Three seats remain open on the Board. The board approved a motion to conduct an election May 6 that coincides with the general election. The hospital district election will be included on the general election ballot available at all polling locations.

The board also discussed were the appointments of Sherma Barham to Compliance Office and Mickey Williams to Safety Officer. These were unanimously approved.

Following a closed-door executive meeting, the board discussed Credentialing Files, the Quality Report, Medical Staff Bylaws Revision, the Annual Home Health Agency Evaluations and Patient Experience Report.

Upon coming out of executive session, these items were all approved. Credentialing is when a Board reviews physicians’ education, training, residency and licenses.

The annual Nolan County Heartwalk will be held on February 25 at 9:00 a.m. The route of the Heartwalk has not yet been decided.