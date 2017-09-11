Hoyt Place celebrates National Assisted Living Week this week

This week the Hoyt Place, an Enlivant community, celebrates National Assisted Living Week (NALW) with a series of events, each offering innovative ways for seniors, their families and the professionals that support them, to stay connected.

Grandparents Day: Yesterday, September 10

Grandparents Day kicks off the weeklong celebration of NALW. Families, including children and grandchildren, friends and caregivers were invited to join Hoyt Place for a ice cream social from 3:30p-5:00p, Guests were able to take pictures with their grandchildren to share timeless memories.

Family Night: 5pm, September 12...To read more please refer to our print or online edition.