Huskies’ ‘D’ shuts down Sweetwater

After a season-high 71 points to end the regular season, Sweetwater struggled Tuesday to find the range against Wichita Falls Hirschi all night.

The Mustangs had just two field goals in the first period as Hirschi jumped out to an 18-5 lead, and never really warmed up. It was 29-15 at halftime and 43-23 after three periods as the No. 12 Huskies rolled to a 57-25 win to end Sweetwater’s season.

Hirschi, now 19-8, advanced to take on Mineral Wells in the area playoffs. Sweetwater finishes out 6-11.

The Mustangs tried to slow the pace by spreading the floor after the Huskies jumped out to a double-digit lead with the help of five 3-pointers, four by Trae Jones. But the closest that Sweetwater could get after Hirschi’s 23-7 opening run was 12 points (27-15) with 1:13 left before halftime.

“They play man-to-man defense, but they’re really good at switching off,” coach Chris Carruthers said of Hirschi. “So we were unable to get a mismatch. They do a really good job defensively. At one point we had a chance to get within 9-10 points, but we didn’t take advantage.”

Kobe Clark, with 10 points, was the only Mustang to score in double figures. Kiante McCoy and J.L. Solis had six points and Jordan McGee three. Jones had 14 points, Rashad Green 11 and Ezekiel Holmes 10 for Hirschi.