I-20 Crash Update

Information was released on those hurt in Tuesday’s crash. The multi vehicle crash occurred on I-20 in Nolan County around 10 a.m. on May 9, on the Eastbound side of I-20 near mile marker 243. There were multiple injuries, but no fatalities reported at the scene. The report does not indicate where the occupants are from. Vehicle and insurance information is out of Odessa. The transported locations listed below is where each person was initially transported. Some may have been transferred to other area hospitals since.

To read more, please see our print or online edition.