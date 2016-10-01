ICYMI-this week in review

Staff Writer
reporter1@sweetwaterreporter.com
Saturday, October 1, 2016
SWEETWATER, TX

Take a look at what our top stories were for the week!

Tuesday, September 27, 2016:
Outstanding citizens, business recognized at Chamber banquet

Wednesday, September 28, 2016:
Hospital celebrates state certification of breastfeeding program

Friday, September 30, 2016:
SHS teacher/coach resigns amidst student relationship allegations

Get all the details on these stories and more by picking up a printed copy or subscribe to our e-edition!

Category: