A Special Called School Board Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater Independent School District was held on Monday, March 20, at 5:30 PM. It was held in the ISD Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St.

See full article in print or e-edition of the Sweetwater Reporter. - See more at: http://sweetwaterreporter.com/content/spring-air#sthash.FRQecPnd.dpuf