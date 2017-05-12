Jackets sting SW with big inning to win series opener

ABILENE — One bad inning against Stephenville — a seven-run third — was too much for Sweetwater to overcome Thursday in the opener of the teams’ best-of-three area playoff series.

It led to a 10-5 loss at Abilene Christian Universi-ty’s Crutcher Scott Field. Sweetwater (11-18) needed a win at noon today in order to keep its season alive and force a Game 3 Saturday.

“I didn’t think we played well,” said Mustang coach Roland Herrera. “We left the bases loaded in the first inning. We just didn’t come out to play.”

Read more in our print or online edition.