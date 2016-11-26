Jaycees get with it
By:
KERRI FITZGERALD
Saturday, November 26, 2016
SWEETWATER, TX
SWEETWATER — On
Wednesday, the Jaycee
Barn on 4th Street began
their annual preparations
for serving and delivering
Thanksgiving meals.
This was the 32nd year of
preparing meals for the
community.
Rob McCann, PR
Chairman and event cochair,
along with Heath
Cornutt, event co-chair
and first Vice President
were busy coordinating
volunteers and deliveries
of meals.
“We started serving
community Thanksgiving
meals in 1984, and have
been doing so every year
since,” McCann said.
The scene was busy
