Jaycees get with it

SWEETWATER — On

Wednesday, the Jaycee

Barn on 4th Street began

their annual preparations

for serving and delivering

Thanksgiving meals.

This was the 32nd year of

preparing meals for the

community.

Rob McCann, PR

Chairman and event cochair,

along with Heath

Cornutt, event co-chair

and first Vice President

were busy coordinating

volunteers and deliveries

of meals.

“We started serving

community Thanksgiving

meals in 1984, and have

been doing so every year

since,” McCann said.

The scene was busy