Jayteens sending three trailers of donated goods for victims of Harvey

Sweetwater Jayteens filled up three trailers with donations from the community for Harvey victims.

The trailers with filled donations will leave for Houston to meet up with other Jaycee forces as they know where the help is needed. Rob McCann, Joanna McCann, Amy and John Castillo, Dee Thomas, and Heath Cornutt, will be driving the items down south this Saturday at 3a.m.

Sweetwater Jayteens felt like it was their obligation to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and show the state that Sweetwater is strong and Sweetwater cares. The teens asked the community for donations of bottled water, cash, baby wipes and diapers, but the donations went beyond what they asked for and got more items that were appreciated. Extra items they received were baby formula, canned food, dog food, shampoo, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene. On top of that the Jayteens got together and made first responder packages.

“Words will never be enough to say how proud I am of our community. I’m beyond grateful and I can’t thank everyone enough. You Nolan County are amazing,”said Jayteens Chairman Joanna McCann.

