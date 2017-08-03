Juvenile Board Meeting Agenda

The 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Board, including Nolan, Fisher, and Mitchell Counties, will meet in regular session on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. in the Conference Room on the third floor of the Nolan County Courthouse, 100 E. Third Street, Sweetwater.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice...To read more, please see our print or online edition.