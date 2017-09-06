Lady ‘Stangs get home win

After a very busy start to the year that saw it play 23 matches in three weeks, Sweetwater’s schedule has slowed. Against Breckenridge, the Lady Mustangs started slowly in two of their three games played at Mustang Gym Tuesday, but came back for a 3-0 victory after winning their match by scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-21. The straight-set win improved their record to 7-18.

Down 19-14 in Game 1, Sweetwater went on a 10-1 run to claim the win while in Game 3, the Lady Mustangs rallied from a 16-12 deficit to close out the match.

“We played behind a lot in the first and third games,” said coach Morgan Doyle. “But we were able to have good service possessions.”

