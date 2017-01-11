Lady ‘Stangs go to wire vs. Lady Lions

With more victories this season than in its last two combined, the Sweetwater girls basketball team is no longer an afterthought for opponents.

You can add Brownwood to that growing list.

Sweetwater (14-9) opened District 5-4A play Tuesday with a down-to-the-wire thriller at Mustang Gym, as it gave the No. 18-ranked Lady Lions — who were coming off a 50-44 win over Abilene Wylie this past Fri-day — all they could handle.