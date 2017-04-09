Lady Lions perfect against SW

District 5-4A co-leader Brownwood and its ace pitcher Chyanne Ellett shut down Sweetwater — once again — on Friday, this time at Jerry Collins Complex.

Brownwood won 10-0 in five innings as Ellett tossed a perfect game in the win.

Ellett struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced Friday. Maddie Hicks and Lauren Jones were the only two Sweetwater players able to make contact against the Lady Lions’ sophomore.

