Lady Mustangs are defeated by Cooper

The volleyball team at Sweetwater High School is still searching a win after Thursday’s 3-1 home loss to Abilene Cooper.

The Lady Mustangs split the first two games before losing a 19-25, 25-23, 6-25, 12-25 decision as their record fell to 0-3. They began play in Abilene’s two-day Bev Ball Classic this morning, where they were scheduled to play pool matches against Colorado City, Abilene High, Burleson and Lubbock Monterey. The event ends Saturday.

Morgan Doyle, Sweetwater’s head coach, said her team was “flat” vs. Cooper on Thursday. “It’s been a long week,” she said, while noting that the team’s first three matches all went to four games. “We got in a funk and couldn’t get out of it. But we’ve got to keep in mind that it’s preseason.”

Read more in print or online edition.