Lady Mustangs are embracing changes

After four straight trips to the playoffs, big changes are in store for Sweetwater’s volleyball program with the loss of several top players and its coach Liz Miller, who led the Lady Mustangs for the past 14 years.

Assuming the job is one of Miller’s former players, Morgan (Shelton) Doyle, a 2009 graduate who returned to Sweetwater last year as the JV coach. Kelsi Crosson, a 2013 graduate who also played for Miller at SHS, is the new JV coach. Alexandra Fuentez, meanwhile, will be Sweetwater’s new freshman volleyball coach.

Seniors Sonora Medellin and Jessica Poe and junior Hannah Mobley are the only Lady Mustangs with previous varsity experience. Completing the team are seniors Marissa Gonzales and Sadie Fish, juniors Rashavia Green, Charity Thompson, Riley Dodd and Kara Lehnert and sophomores Elli Lehnert and Marissa Villanueva. Medellin (first team) and Mobley (second team) were all-district players last season and Poe earned honorable mention.

