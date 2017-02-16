Lady Mustangs enjoy bi-district playoff win

Members of the Sweetwater High School girls basketball team accept their bi-district champions’ trophy after their 51-38 win over Graham on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs will advance to the area round and face No. 2 Kennedale at Eastland High School on Friday. The Blackwell girls also won their bi-district game by defeating Aspermont. Read stories about both games in Wednesday's Feb. 15 edition of Sports on Page 7.