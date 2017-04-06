Lady Mustangs still in 2nd place

Sweetwater remains in second place after two legs of the District 5-4A girls golf tournament, where the final leg will be played next week.

But the Lady Mustangs are in an oh-so-slightly better position after a 369 Wednesday at the Western Texas College Golf Course in Snyder. The final round of the tournament will be played in Brownwood next Monday. Sweetwater has a two-round total of 732 — three better than third-place Snyder, which shot 370 for a 735 total.