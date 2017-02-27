Lady Mustangs use late surge to defeat Kermit in 2017 season opener

The Sweetwater High School softball team got its season started three days later than expected when it traveled to Kermit Friday.

It also got a late start in finding its offense, as the Lady Mustangs were held to a single run over the first five innings and trailed 3-1 entering the sixth. But the wakeup call arrived in time as they plated eight runs over the final two innings to pull out a 9-4 victory.