Sweetwater and Snyder combined to blast out 37 hits and score 27 runs when they met at Snyder on Friday. However, an eight-run top of the fourth out-burst by Sweetwater was really the key.

It led to a 15-12 win for the Lady Mustangs (3-4 in District 5-4A), who with the victory clinched their fifth playoff berth in six years.

