A Letter from Fredericksburg

A fellow firefighter thanks Sweetwater’s Fire Department

The Hurricane that ravaged Houston saw much in the way of destruction. The Hurricane not only showed the resilience of the citizens of Houston but of Texans and Americans from every walk of life. A fellow firefighter from Fredericksburg was so impressed by Sweetwater’s Fire Department response that he felt compelled to write to the City Manager, complimenting the emergency services offered by Fire Chief Grant Madden, Bryan Buckley, Firefighter Paramedic and Will Schafer Firefighter EMT-Basic.

Brandon Miller, a Training Officer with the Fredericksburg Fire EMS had this to say:

“My name is Brandon Miller and I had the privilege of recently serving with three men from your Fire Department. First of all I want to personally thank you for your commitment to helping Texas in this time of need and to let you know that the City of Sweetwater and it’s Fire Department was well represented and played a very important role in the initial response to Hurricane Harvey.

I was first teamed up with Chief Madden and firefighters Will Schafer and Bryan Buckley in San Antonio at the initial ambulance staging area located at the AT&T Center. These men showed an incredible work ethic and can-do attitude no matter what job was asked of them.

A group of us were sent to Houston to assist with ambulance staging operations in that area and I was glad to see that your men were part of the group that was being sent forward with me. In Houston, our team faced several challenges as we moved our area of operations multiple times due to changing conditions as well as changing leadership. During this time all of these men kept a positive upbeat attitude and this helped us meet these challenges successfully and kept all the ambulance crews positive and ready to respond.

