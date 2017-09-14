A Letter from Fredericksburg-A fellow firefighter thanks Sweetwater’s Fire Department

The Hurricane that ravaged Houston saw much in the way of destruction. The Hurricane not only showed the resilience of the citizens of Houston but of Texans and Americans from every walk of life. A fellow firefighter from Fredericksburg was so impressed by Sweetwater’s Fire Department response that he felt compelled to write to the City Manager, complimenting the emergency services offered by Fire Chief Grant Madden, Bryan Buckley, Firefighter Paramedic and Will Schafer Firefighter EMT-Basic.

Brandon Miller, a Training Officer with the Fredericksburg Fire EMS had this to say:...To see more, please refer to our print or online edition.